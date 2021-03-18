MPD seeks to ID suspects wanted for shooting near 11th and Meinecke

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate suspects wanted in a shooting that occurred near 11th and Meinecke around 6 a.m. on Monday, March 15.

Officials say both suspects pointed their firearms at the victim. The victim was shot as he attempted to run away.

One suspect is described as a male, African American, 20-25 years old, 5'6" to 5'7" tall, and weighing about 160 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male, African American, 20-25 years old, 5'9" to 5'10" tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with some sort of logo, light-colored jean pants, and white shoes.

Again, both suspects were armed with pistols, officials say.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.