MPD seeks to ID suspects wanted for shooting near 11th and Meinecke

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating suspects wanted in a shooting that occurred near 11th and Meinecke around 6 a.m. on Monday, March 15.&nbsp;

Officials say both suspects pointed their firearms at the victim. The victim was shot as he attempted to run away.

One suspect is described as a male, African American, 20-25 years old, 5'6" to 5'7" tall, and weighing about 160 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as a male, African American, 20-25 years old, 5'9" to 5'10" tall, and weighing about 170 pounds with a medium build. He was wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with some sort of logo, light-colored jean pants, and white shoes.

Again, both suspects were armed with pistols, officials say. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

