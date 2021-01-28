MPD seeks to ID suspect wanted in shooting near 33rd and Vliet

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a shooting that happened near 33rd and Vliet Street on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Officials say the suspect fired shots at the victim -- which struck him, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a male, African American, 30-35 years old, and 6’2" tall. Officials say he was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, ripped blue jeans, and tan boots. He was armed with a handgun.

The suspect vehicle is described as a 4-door, silver Volkswagen Passat with tinted windows.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.