MPD seeks suspect in hit-and-run crash 45th and North; woman injured

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened at 45th and North Avenue on Sunday evening, April 4.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. A vehicle struck a pedestrian and fled the scene.

The victim, a 50-year-old woman from Milwaukee, suffered a serious injury but is expected to survive. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7219 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.