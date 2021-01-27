Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks help from public to ID, locate reckless driving suspect

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspect wanted in a reckless injury incident that occurred near 27th and Atkinson on Monday, Jan. 18. 

Officials say the suspect intentionally struck the victim with his vehicle after an argument. The suspect fled in the suspect vehicle.  

The suspect is described as a male, white, about 5'10" tall with a heavy build, and 20-25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, a gray winter jacket, and light blue jeans.  

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver, 4-door Pontiac Grand Prix with a dark front bumper.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

