MPD seeks critically missing man; may need medical attention

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a critically missing man.

What we know:

Kevin Shumpert, 46, was last seen on foot in the area of Lovers Lane Road just south of Silver Spring Drive. He was wearing a black shirt, gray or blue pants, and either unknown or no shoes.

Shumpert is believed to be injured and may need medical attention.

He is described as 6'3" tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242 or 414-935-7360.