Expand / Collapse search

MPD seeks critically missing man, last seen on Milwaukee's north side

By
Published  April 25, 2025 3:07pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Anthony Allen

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 56-year-old Anthony Allen.
    • He was last seen on Thursday near Granville Road and Donna Drive on the city's north side.
    • He is in a motorized wheelchair.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Anthony Allen.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Anthony Allen is described as a 56-year-old male, Black, with a height of 6'4" and weighing 210 lbs.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and he was wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
article

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

Allen was last seen in the area of Granville Road and Donna Drive near 107th on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at about noon. He is in a motorized wheelchair.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Allen, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee