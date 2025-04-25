MPD seeks critically missing man, last seen on Milwaukee's north side

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing man, 56-year-old Anthony Allen. He was last seen on Thursday near Granville Road and Donna Drive on the city's north side. He is in a motorized wheelchair.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Anthony Allen.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Anthony Allen is described as a 56-year-old male, Black, with a height of 6'4" and weighing 210 lbs.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and he was wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans.

Allen was last seen in the area of Granville Road and Donna Drive near 107th on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at about noon. He is in a motorized wheelchair.

What you can do:

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Anthony Allen, please call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.