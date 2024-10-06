MPD seeks critically missing man, last seen near 50th and Chambers
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing man, Darryl Patterson.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Patterson is a 63-year-old male, Black, 6'0" and weighing 160 lbs.
Patterson has a slim build, gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray beard. He is wearing a gray shirt and blue jean pants.
He was last seen on foot in the area of 50th and Chambers on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at about 4:00 pm.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Patterson, please call Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.