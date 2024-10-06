MPD seeks critically missing man, last seen near 50th and Chambers

article

The Brief: 63-year-old Darryl Patterson is critically missing. He was last seen near 50th and Chambers on Saturday, Oct. 5. He has a slim build, gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray beard.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing man, Darryl Patterson.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Patterson is a 63-year-old male, Black, 6'0" and weighing 160 lbs.

Patterson has a slim build, gray hair, brown eyes, and a gray beard. He is wearing a gray shirt and blue jean pants.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

He was last seen on foot in the area of 50th and Chambers on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at about 4:00 pm.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Patterson, please call Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.