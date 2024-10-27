MPD seeks critical missing man, last seen near Potter and Russell

article

Milwaukee police need your help finding a critically missing person, 24-year-old Titus J. Rantanen.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Titus was last seen on Sunday, Oct. 27, at about 6:46 a.m. on foot near Potter and Russell in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood.

Titus is a male, white, standing around 5’ 04" and weighing 270 lbs. He has short brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, brown sweatpants, and Velcro shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 6 at 414-935-7262.