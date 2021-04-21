MPD seeks missing 1-year-old girl believed to be with 29-year-old man

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the critical missing 1-year-old Leyanie Hebel -- who is in the company of missing person 29-year-old Derek Hebel.

Leyanie is described as 33"-36", 30 lbs, with light brown eyes and light brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing a purple winter coat.

Derek is described as 6’2, 200lbs, brown hair with a goatee.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division, at 414-935-7405; between the hours of 4:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. please contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.