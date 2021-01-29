MPD: Road rage leads to gunfire near 60th and Appleton, 1 wounded

Milwaukee police say a road rage incident led to gunfire near 60th and Appleton on Thursday, Jan. 28. It happened around 9:45 p.m.

Police say the 20-year-old male victim was driving when another vehicle was tailgating -- causing the victim to tap his brake. The other driver pulled beside the victim and shot into the car.

The victim drove himself to a local hospital. He is suspected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.