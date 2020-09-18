MPD: Road rage leads to gunfire near 35th and Lisbon, 1 wounded

article

Milwaukee police say a road rage incident led to gunfire near 35th and Lisbon on Thursday evening, Sept. 17.

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. The victim, a 17-year-old male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He walked to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.