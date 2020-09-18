Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Road rage leads to gunfire near 35th and Lisbon, 1 wounded

By FOX6 News Digital Producer
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a road rage incident led to gunfire near 35th and Lisbon on Thursday evening, Sept. 17. 

Officials say the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. The victim, a 17-year-old male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He walked to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 35th and Park Hill Avenue
slideshow

Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 35th and Park Hill Avenue

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday night, Sept. 17 near 35th Street and Park Hill Avenue. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

Milwaukee police: 45-year-old man shot, wounded; suspects sought
slideshow

Milwaukee police: 45-year-old man shot, wounded; suspects sought

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

MPD seeks to ID suspects who robbed bank on city's south side
slideshow

MPD seeks to ID suspects who robbed bank on city's south side

Police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of suspects wanted in a bank robbery that happened near 9th and Mitchell.