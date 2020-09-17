MPD seeks to ID suspects who robbed bank on city's south side

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a pair of suspects wanted in a bank robbery that happened near 9th and Mitchell on Friday, July 24.

Officials say the crime happened just before 2:30 p.m. The suspects entered the bank, demanded and obtained money. Both suspects fled the location in a blue 4-door vehicle.

Suspect #1 (not pictured) is described as a male, white, possibly Hispanic, 30-35 years old, 6' tall, and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve shirt, black knit hat, black sunglasses, and black half mask.

Suspect in robbery near 9th and Mitchell, Milwaukee

Suspect #2 (pictured above) is described as a male, Hispanic, 30-40 years old, 6' to 6'2" tall, weighing 250 pounds, with tattoos on the right side of his neck. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray shorts, white gloves, a blue bandana covering the lower part of his face, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.