Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 35th and Park Hill Avenue

article

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday night, Sept. 17 near 35th Street and Park Hill Avenue. It happened around 10:20 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee resident, was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.