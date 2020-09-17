Milwaukee police: 45-year-old man shot, wounded; suspects sought

A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near Vel R. Phillips Avenue and Vienna Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 17, police said.

The man was shot just before 6 p.m. and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are being investigated. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.

