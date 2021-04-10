MPD responds to 3 shootings in less than 2 hours, 3 injured

Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than two hours apart early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. near Fond du Lac and Locust.

Scene near Fond du Lac and Locust

Police say the victim, a 21-year old male sustained a nonfatal gunshot wound. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 2 a.m. near 6th and Cleveland on the city's south side.

Scene near 6th and Cleveland

The victim, a 23-year old Milwaukee woman sustained, a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at the hospital.

Advertisement

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument.

Minutes later, a 60-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 13th and Orchard on the city's south side. The man sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound and is currently recovering at the hospital.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.