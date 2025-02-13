MPD recruit graduation; new officers ready for the job

The Brief A recruit graduation was held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Milwaukee Police Academy Regional Training Center. It's taken roughly six months to get to this point, but a group of 25 recruits walked out of the Milwaukee Police Academy as police officers. The ceremony came just a day after one of MPD’s own was shot and seriously hurt in the line of duty.



The shooting of a Milwaukee police officer on Wednesday, Feb. 13, clearly had to be on the minds of the Milwaukee Police Department's newest officers who were sworn in just a day later.

New group of officers

What we know:

A recruit graduation was held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Milwaukee Police Academy Regional Training Center.

It's taken roughly six months of hard work and dedication to get to this point, but a group of 25 recruits is now walking out of the Milwaukee Police Academy as police officers.

MPD welcomed its graduating class on Thursday with a lot to celebrate. But the ceremony also came just a day after one of MPD’s own was shot and seriously hurt in the line of duty.

Police shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened near 27th and Wisconsin just before noon on Wednesday. A 34-year-old officer with eight years of service was injured and taken to the hospital.

The man killed in a gunfire exchange with the officer was identified as 24-year-old Isiah Stott.

Ready for the job

Local perspective:

As for new officers like Benjamin Schaffhauser, he said the academy doesn't just physically prepare you for scenarios like Wednesday.

"Human nature to be concerned about it, obviously it's a sad situation," Schaffhauser said. "As sad as it is, it's something we are all ready to face so I am just glad the officer was okay. [A] big part of the training is to accept those risks and really make peace with that."

He’s taking the things he and other officers have learned to serve and protect Milwaukee.

What they're saying:

"Not just for your partners; yourself and most importantly, your city," Chief Jeffrey Norman said. "Need to understand what that uniform, what that badge means that you get."

What's next:

The new officers officially start their work with the department this weekend.