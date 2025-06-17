MPD recruit graduation; 25 new officers as city faces police shortage

The Brief A recruit graduation was held on Tuesday, June 17, at the Milwaukee Police Academy. A group of 25 recruits walked out of the Milwaukee Police Academy as police officers. But the city budgeted for 65 officers in each of the three-a-year police classes.



Milwaukee celebrated 25 new police academy graduates on Tuesday, June 17.

What we know:

The graduation was held at the Milwaukee Police Academy on Tuesday afternoon.

Six months of training ended with loved ones pinning on the badge.

"I think my mom was more nervous than me," said new officer DeAngelo Campbell. "She called, ‘Are you sure I can pin you, are you sure?’ She wanted to do practice runs."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

But the auditorium at the police academy should be fuller; the city budgeted for 65 officers in each of the three-a-year police classes. The size is about 40% of what the city hopes for.

Additionally, Tuesday’s 25 was the same class size as February.

Related article

"We continue to make efforts to recruit police officers in the City of Milwaukee," Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "It's difficult, not just here, but in communities, including suburban, rural communities across the country."

By the numbers:

The total number of officers as of June 12 was 1,581.

In April 2023, it was 1,634. In 2009, it was 1,965.

"We’re 200 officers short, we’re 50 detectives short and it’s not getting any better," Milwaukee Police Association President Alexander Ayala said. "We’re having retirements and resignations and officers are going to different departments."

Big picture view:

Recruiting is a national problem.

The International Association of Chiefs of Police 2024 survey found more than 70% of respondents reported that recruitment is more difficult now than five years ago. On average, agencies are operating at approximately 91% of their authorized staffing levels, indicating a nearly 10% deficit.

Local perspective:

Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission is charged with recruitment, and they’re striving to continuously recruit. The city is also offering sign-on bonuses for officers coming from other departments.

"We are out engaging the community, to ask for those who are willing to step up, and we need to make sure we are going to all different spaces, not just the colleges, not just the military, through our faith-based, through our community partners, but most importantly, you," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said.

And for new officer Campbell?

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I wanted to be a police officer my entire life," he said. "I hope my leadership brings in more people into the Milwaukee Police Department. I hope I can go out there and command a good presence and be a great role model for children."

Dig deeper:

You may remember Act 12, the shared revenue law that allowed Milwaukee to be the only city in the state to allow a city sales tax.

That law does put strings on Milwaukee, like the number of MPD officers is not to drop, and it has a decade to add to the force – reaching 1,725 total officers.