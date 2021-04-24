ME: Reckless driving leaves 2 dead in Riverwest crash

article

Two people were pronounced dead after a crash near Booth and Burleigh in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was driving recklessly at excessive speeds and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner confirmed the fatalities, but no other information on the occupants has been released at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.