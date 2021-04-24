Expand / Collapse search

ME: Reckless driving leaves 2 dead in Riverwest crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene of a fatal crash in Riverwest

MILWAUKEE - Two people were pronounced dead after a crash near Booth and Burleigh in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood late Friday night. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was driving recklessly at excessive speeds and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner confirmed the fatalities, but no other information on the occupants has been released at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

MCSO: Bayside police pursuit ends in I-43 crash
slideshow

MCSO: Bayside police pursuit ends in I-43 crash

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, Bayside police were in pursuit of the vehicle when it crashed on I-43 near Silver Spring.