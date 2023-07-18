MPD motorcycle officer crash; 35th and Lincoln, woman cited

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that involved a Milwaukee Police Department motorcycle officer on Monday, July 17.

It happened around 6:20 p.m. near 35th and Lincoln.

Police say the officer, a 44-year-old man with 10 years of service, was traveling southbound on 35th Street when a vehicle traveling northbound on 35th Street made a left turn in front of him -- which caused the officer to collide with the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman, stayed on scene and was cited.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Both the MPD officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.