MPD: Man suspected of setting fire along Hank Aaron State Trail

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Large brush fire breaks out in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley

Milwaukee firefighters battled a large brush fire under the 27th Street Viaduct in the Menomonee Valley on Tuesday, March 30.

MILWAUKEE - Police have a 48-year-old Milwaukee man in custody -- who they say is suspected of starting a brush fire along the Hank Aaron State Trail.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire near the 27th Street viaduct shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Officials say the suspect intentionally started foliage on fire that surrounds the trail.

No injuries were reported.

Criminal charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

