MPD: Man suspected of setting fire along Hank Aaron State Trail

Police have a 48-year-old Milwaukee man in custody -- who they say is suspected of starting a brush fire along the Hank Aaron State Trail.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire near the 27th Street viaduct shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30. Officials say the suspect intentionally started foliage on fire that surrounds the trail.

No injuries were reported.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Criminal charges are expected to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.