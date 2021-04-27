MPD: Man shot, wounded near Hampton and Appleton in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, April 27 near Hampton and Appleton. It happened around 12:45 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a non-life threatening injury. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.