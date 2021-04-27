Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Man shot, wounded near Hampton and Appleton in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting near Hampton and Appleton in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, April 27 near Hampton and Appleton. It happened around 12:45 a.m.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained a non-life threatening injury.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Shooting near Hampton and Appleton in Milwaukee

 FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App for a cash reward. 

Andrew Brandt reflects on drafting Aaron Rodgers 16 years ago
slideshow

Andrew Brandt reflects on drafting Aaron Rodgers 16 years ago

By week's end, a whole new group of players will join the Green Bay Packers organization. A former member of Green Bay's front office offered some insight on one of the team's biggest picks and what the team's needs are in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cedarburg school board to decide whether kids should still mask up
slideshow

Cedarburg school board to decide whether kids should still mask up

The board is set to discuss whether or not to keep the district's current mask mandate in place for the rest of the school year.

MPS Seniors head back to school

It’s their last year of high school, but Monday, April 26 was the first day back in class for Milwaukee Public Schools seniors who returned to face-to-face learning for the first time in more than a year. They were part of the last group of kids finally able to get back into the buildings before the school year ends.