MPD: Man shot, wounded near 19th and Hampton in Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, Jan. 27 near 19th and Hampton. 

The 37-year-old male victim told police an assailant approached him around 6 p.m., pointed a gun at him, and fired.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

