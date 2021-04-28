MPD: Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, unknown suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday, April 27 near Richards and Concorida. It happened around 6:45 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old Milwaukee man sustained what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.