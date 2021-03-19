Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Man shot, wounded during altercation in the street, no arrests made

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, March 18 near 15th and Rogers at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, sustained serious gunshot wounds during an altercation in the street. The victim was taken to a local hospital by acquaintances and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting circumstances are still unknown and Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

