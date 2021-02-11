Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near Marquette campus

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Shooting near 19th and Kilbourn in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, Feb. 11 near 19th and Kilbourn -- near the Marquette Campus. 

A 32-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to Marquette police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the hospital. 

The suspect fled the scene northbound on 19th Street in a white vehicle. 

The victim is not affiliated with Marquette and is expected to be OK. 

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.  

Wind chill advisory for Dodge, Fond du Lac counties
slideshow

Wind chill advisory for Dodge, Fond du Lac counties

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for parts of Dodge and Fond du Lac Counties from midnight until 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11.

Police seek 16-year-old considered critically missing
slideshow

Police seek 16-year-old considered critically missing

Asia Orourke was last seen near 106th Street and Stark Street around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10.