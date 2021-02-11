Milwaukee police investigate shooting near Marquette campus

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning, Feb. 11 near 19th and Kilbourn -- near the Marquette Campus.

A 32-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

According to Marquette police, the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene northbound on 19th Street in a white vehicle.

The victim is not affiliated with Marquette and is expected to be OK.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.