MPD: Man shot after forcing his way into home of person known to him

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred near N. 91st Street and W. Bender Road shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, March 19.

A 46-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious gunshot wounds after police say he forced his way into a residence of a person known to him.

He was conveyed to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

The situation is still under investigation.

Police have one subject in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App. 

