MPD investigates homicide near 76th and Good Hope

Homicide investigation near 76th and Good Hope, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are on the scene of a homicide near 76th and Good Hope Road on the city's northwest side. 

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene -- and we will update this post when more information is available.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office indicates an autopsy will be conducted on Tuesday.

