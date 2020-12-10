MPD investigates double shooting near 35th and Villard, suspect sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Dec. 9 near 35th and Villard. It happened around 7 p.m.

Police say the victims, a 29-year-old Wauwatosa man and 27-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

They were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting circumstances are still unknown.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.