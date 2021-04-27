MPD: Driver sought, fled 91st and Good Hope accident on foot

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an accident that happened Tuesday morning, April 27 on the city's north side.

Police said a driver struck another vehicle near 91st and Good Hope just before 5 a.m. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are seeking the unknown driver of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7242 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app for a cash reward.

