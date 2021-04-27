MPD: Driver sought, fled 91st and Good Hope accident on foot
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an accident that happened Tuesday morning, April 27 on the city's north side.
Police said a driver struck another vehicle near 91st and Good Hope just before 5 a.m. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.
The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are seeking the unknown driver of the striking vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7242 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app for a cash reward.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.
Advertisement