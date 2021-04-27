Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Driver sought, fled 91st and Good Hope accident on foot

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating an accident that happened Tuesday morning, April 27 on the city's north side.

Police said a driver struck another vehicle near 91st and Good Hope just before 5 a.m. The driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police are seeking the unknown driver of the striking vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7242 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 tips app for a cash reward.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee leaders set emergency meeting to discuss violence

2021 following in the deadly footsteps of last year. Milwaukee is on pace to break homicide records set in 2020.

Milwaukee police seek Bay View business burglary suspect
slideshow

Milwaukee police seek Bay View business burglary suspect

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect, wanted for a burglary in the Bay View neighborhood.

Fire damages building near 31st and Michigan in Milwaukee
slideshow

Fire damages building near 31st and Michigan in Milwaukee

Firefighters on Tuesday, April 27 responded to the scene of a house fire near 31st and Wisconsin in Milwaukee.