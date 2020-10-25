MPD: Double shooting near 60th and Marion, suspect sought
article
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near N. 60th Street and W. Marion shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
A 39-year old male victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second male victim was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
Scene at 60th and Marion
Police are looking for unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
Advertisement