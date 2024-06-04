MPD: critically missing woman last seen near 50th and Burleigh

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing woman, 50-year-old Ramona "Mona" Mashburn.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Mashburn was last seen walking in the area of 50th and Burleigh around 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3.

She was wearing a red shirt, tan jacket, blue pants, pink socks and red-rimmed glasses. She stands around 5’6" tall, weighs around 180 lbs, and has strawberry blond hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.