MPD: Critically missing man found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Paul Johnson has been found safe.
Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Paul J. Johnson.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Paul Johnson is a 44-year-old male, white, standing six feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds.
He has grayish-brown hair, brown eyes, and he has a full beard and mustache, also brown with gray in it.
Johnson was last seen near 80th and Bender at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packer hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.