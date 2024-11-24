MPD: Critically missing man found safe

article

The Brief 44-year-old Paul Johnson went missing in Milwaukee on Saturday, Nov. 23. He was last seen near 80th and Bender around 5 p.m. He was wearing a Green Bay Packer hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.



UPDATE: Milwaukee police say Paul Johnson has been found safe.

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing person, Paul J. Johnson.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Paul Johnson is a 44-year-old male, white, standing six feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds.

He has grayish-brown hair, brown eyes, and he has a full beard and mustache, also brown with gray in it.

Johnson was last seen near 80th and Bender at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23.

He was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packer hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.