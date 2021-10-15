Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee credit card fraud suspect wanted: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying a credit card fraud suspect. 

Police said the suspect went into a business near 12th and North on Oct. 4 and tried to buy something with a stolen credit card.

The suspect is described as 20-35 years of age and 180-200 pounds with short brown hair and a medium-brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 414-935-7212; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 app.

