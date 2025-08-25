MPD chase ends in fatal crash, questions over current chase policy

The Brief One person has been arrested in connection to a police chase that ended in a fatal crash in Milwaukee. While police are still searching for another suspect, the deadly crash calls into question MPD's current chase policy. Former MPD Chief Ed Flynn says that officials should consider taking another look at the policy.



There's now an arrest after a police chase that ended in an innocent person's death.

Chase and crash update

What we know:

The medical examiner says 30-year-old Hasan Harris is the man who died Saturday, Aug. 23, when a police chase ended near 51st and Center in Milwaukee.

Police say they were trying to pull over a person connected to a shooting when that driver took off and crashed into Harris's car.

Related article

Milwaukee police say they say a 17-year-old boy was arrested, another was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and police are still looking for the third person who ran away.

Harris is the fourth person to die in a Milwaukee police chase over the last two months.

Police scene near 51st and Center

Looking at the current chase policy

The backstory:

FOX6 talked with former MPD Chief Ed Flynn who implemented the current police chase policy. Now he thinks it should change.

"It’s not keeping people safe, lives are still being lost."

Milwaukee Police Department's chase policy became what it is today under then-Chief Ed Flynn.

But Flynn says it wasn't really his choice and thinks now is the time to change.

"It’s not deterring defenders because reckless driving is still occurring, and it is not properly guiding officers on acceptable risks," said Ed Flynn.

Currently, police are allowed to pursue reckless drivers and cars they believe are connected to violent crime.

The rules were different in 2010 when there were fewer scenarios allowing police to chase.

Then-Chief Flynn says after several innocent bystanders were killed, he looked at data showing more police chases led to more danger to the public and officers.

"We were risking everybody’s life, including our own, to catch someone that if we did, nothing would happen to them in the criminal justice system," said Flynn.

But in 2017 after a string of reckless driving deaths, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission directed Flynn to allow more chases.

"They ordered me to go back to the old policy and added to it suspicion of drug dealing and reckless driving," said Flynn.

Fast-forward to 2025...

"They should adjust it. They should look at technology that might complement at adjusting the policy," added Flynn.

FOX6 asked the current chief about the policy on Monday. He wouldn't directly answer the question.

"Let’s focus on those who are driving around in our city crazy. When we talk about these situations, it’s because people were driving recklessly in the first place. It wasn’t a pursuit that caused them to reckless drive," said Milwaukee Police chief Jeffrey Norman.

FOX6 asked the mayor too.

"It’s constantly a balance on the police pursuits. The thing that could really help stop – don’t flee the police," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Again, police are still looking for the person who ran from the scene.

MPD tips

What you can do:

If you know something, contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.