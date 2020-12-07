Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Arrest made in fatal shooting near 86th and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a teenage girl near 86th Place and W. Silver Spring late Saturday night.

Witnesses told police the incident occurred during a party in the victim's basement. The 17-year-old female victim, Dreonna Swan Murphy, was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Dreonna. If you're able and willing to donate, CLICK HERE.

