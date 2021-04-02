Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Argument leads to shooting near 95th and Brown Deer

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 95th Street and W. Brown Deer Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of an argument.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Crews called to house fire near 6th and Vienna
slideshow

Crews called to house fire near 6th and Vienna

Fire crews were called to a house fire near 6th and Vienna around 7:15 Friday morning. 

MPD: 2 people hurt after vehicle loses control, crashes into tree
slideshow

MPD: 2 people hurt after vehicle loses control, crashes into tree

Police say a 19-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, both from Milwaukee, were injured in a crash near 62nd and Congress on Thursday, April 1. 