MPD: Argument leads to shooting near 95th and Brown Deer
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 95th Street and W. Brown Deer Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday.
Police say the victim, a 25-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.
The shooting is the result of an argument.
Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.