MPD: Argument leads to shooting near 95th and Brown Deer

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 95th Street and W. Brown Deer Road around 11:20 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of an argument.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.