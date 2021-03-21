MPD: Argument leads to shooting near 90th and Marion

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 90th Street and W. Marion Street around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, March 20.

The victim, a 42-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The shooting is the result of an argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

