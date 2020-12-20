MPD: Argument leads to shooting near 27th and Kilbourn

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 27th Street and W. Kilbourn Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect was involved in an argument with the victim and fired several shots subsequently striking the victim.

A 25-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.