MPD: Argument leads to shooting near 27th and Kilbourn

Published 
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 27th Street and W. Kilbourn Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday. 

Police say the suspect was involved in an argument with the victim and fired several shots subsequently striking the victim.

A 25-year-old man from Milwaukee sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

