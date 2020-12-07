MPD: Argument leads to gunfire at Vel Phillips and Garfield

Milwaukee police say an argument led to gunfire at Vel Phillips and Garfield avenues on Sunday evening, Dec. 6. That gunfire resulted in one person being wounded.

Officials say the shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. The victim, a 23-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.