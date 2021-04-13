Expand / Collapse search

MPD: Argument leads to gunfire, 28-year-old woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee woman is recovering from injuries related to a shooting that happened near 28th and Congress early Tuesday, April 13. 

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 5:30 a.m. They found the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Police say the shooting was the result of an argument. They are seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward. 

