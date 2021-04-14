MPD: 8-year-old suffers graze wound in shooting near 39th and Hadley

An 8-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his left thigh after a shooting near 39th and Hadley in Milwaukee early Wednesday, April 14, police say.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

