Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 8-year-old suffers graze wound in shooting near 39th and Hadley

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - An 8-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his left thigh after a shooting near 39th and Hadley in Milwaukee early Wednesday, April 14, police say. 

Officials say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. 

Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect or suspects.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police seek suspects following burglary at Tobacco Xpress in Hales Corners
slideshow

Police seek suspects following burglary at Tobacco Xpress in Hales Corners

The Hales Corners Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Tobacco Xpress on Friday, April 9.

Multiple freeze chances for southeast Wisconsin through end of April
slideshow

Multiple freeze chances for southeast Wisconsin through end of April

Through the end of April there will be multiple freeze chances for southeast Wisconsin so keep that in mind before planting your garden

WI Supreme Court says governor cannot issue capacity limits
slideshow

WI Supreme Court says governor cannot issue capacity limits

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Gov. Tony Evers' administration does not have the authority to issue capacity limits on bars, restaurants and other businesses without approval of the Legislature.

Bay View mechanic offers ‘anti-theft’ catalytic converter service

A Bay View mechanic is offering customers a new service to protect your catalytic converter, the part thieves steal and sell for cash.