MPD: 7-year-old girl wounded in shooting near 21st and Vine

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Shooting investigation near 21st and Vine, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 21st and Vine around 11:15 a.m. Thursday.

Police say, the victim, a 7-year-old girl from Milwaukee, sustained a graze wound to the face. She was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Police have a person of interest in custody. However, anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward. 

