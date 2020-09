article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 15th and Atkinson early Friday morning, Sept. 25.

Police tell FOX6 News 50 to 60 rounds were fired after a party just before 5 a.m. A man sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle. His condition is unknown.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android