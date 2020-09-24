Police investigate homicide of 40-year-old man near 47th and Center

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened near N. 47th Street and W. Center Street around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

The victim, 40-year-old Milwaukee man walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound, but succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The victim was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner says an autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.