MPD seeks man accused of killing attorney after 'traffic mishap'

article

Milwaukee police on Thursday, Sept. 24 shared surveillance images of a man wanted for the shooting death of Jason Cleereman, 54, a well-known Milwaukee immigration attorney. Cleereman was fatally shot on Tuesday evening near Brady Street and Holton Street following what a witness described as a "traffic mishap."

Police said the shooter was riding a bicycle and was involved in "an altercation" with the victim shortly before 8 p.m.

Jason Cleereman

He was described by MPD as Black, between the ages of 30 and 35, standing 6’-6'02" tall, weighing 190 to 200 pounds with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded vest, white T-shirt with a design on front and jeans.

Cleereman's sister said he and his wife were headed home when the argument happened on the Holton Street Bridge.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Cleereman's family is now mourning the loss of a loving father who went out of his way to care for others.

"We're all just really shocked and confused," said Maldonado. "I have so much pain for my sister-in-law, her children, my niece and my nephew. I mean, that has to be the most painful thing to be going through right now."

Fatal shooting near Brady and Holton, Milwaukee

Cleereman was an Army veteran turned immigration lawyer, carrying with him a reputation of caring for those around him.

"My brother was a good man," said Maldonado. "Very big heart. Helped a lot of people."

The kind soul was taken far too soon following an argument and shooting Tuesday night. Surveillance cameras at a nearby bar appeared to capture audio of the gunfire, causing customers on the patio to turn and look.

Concern was shared by those working nearby, including Derrick Brown, who was first shocked by the news.

"Been here 13 years, and this is the first time I've heard about a shooting that actually happened over here," he said.

Fatal shooting near Brady and Holton, Milwaukee

Hours before Cleereman was fatally shot, the medical examiner tweeted that Milwaukee County is on pace to hit more than 200 homicides in 2020, which would be a record. Brown said city leaders must continue to stress non-violent methods of resolving conflict.

"Over a traffic mishap," said Brown. "Not a reason to pull out a gun and shoot somebody, but at the end of the day, I'm kind of not surprised that something like that is happening more and more in this city."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.