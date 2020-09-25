Police: 2 women, man wounded after triple shooting in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Thursday, Sept. 24 near 36th and Sarnow around 11 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old woman, all Milwaukee residents, suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.