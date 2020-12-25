Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 48-year-year old man fatally shot in Riverwest neighborhood

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Man fatally shot on E. Singer Circle, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 48-year-old man was fatally shot in the city's Riverwest neighborhood late on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on E. Singer Circle -- just east of Humboldt Avenue. Officials said the victim went to a neighbor's apartment in hopes of preventing a domestic violence situation. The suspect responded to the same apartment and shot the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Acting Milwaukee police chief wants the permanent position
slideshow

Acting Milwaukee police chief wants the permanent position

The search for the next Milwaukee police chief is ongoing, the mayor said Wednesday, after a judge's ruling that reversed the FPC's demotion of Alfonso Morales.

Police: Inmate freed due to COVID-19 shot fiancée, mother-in-law
slideshow

Police: Inmate freed due to COVID-19 shot fiancée, mother-in-law

Federal prosecutors had opposed the release of a Michigan man now charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his fiancee and her mother after getting out of prison early due to COVID concerns.