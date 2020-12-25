MPD: 48-year-year old man fatally shot in Riverwest neighborhood

article

Milwaukee police say a 48-year-old man was fatally shot in the city's Riverwest neighborhood late on Thursday, Dec. 24.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. on E. Singer Circle -- just east of Humboldt Avenue. Officials said the victim went to a neighbor's apartment in hopes of preventing a domestic violence situation. The suspect responded to the same apartment and shot the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information on this crime is urged to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.