MPD: 39-year-old woman in custody, accused of stabbing man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman is in custody following a stabbing incident near Richards and Chambers in the city on Sunday, March 7.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, had been stabbed multiple times. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The 39-year-old woman was arrested. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, officials say.

