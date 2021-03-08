MPD: 39-year-old woman in custody, accused of stabbing man

A 39-year-old Milwaukee woman is in custody following a stabbing incident near Richards and Chambers in the city on Sunday, March 7.

Officers were dispatched to the neighborhood around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, had been stabbed multiple times. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries -- and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The 39-year-old woman was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, officials say.