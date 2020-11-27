Expand / Collapse search

MPD: 37-year-old man shot near 74th and Beckett

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Man seriously injured in shooting near 74th and Beckett

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 74th Street and W. Beckett Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

36-year-old man fatally shot near 106th and Villard; arrest made
slideshow

36-year-old man fatally shot near 106th and Villard; arrest made

It marked the third homicide on Thanksgiving in Milwaukee.

Police: 34-year-old man fatally shot near 13th and Hope
slideshow

Police: 34-year-old man fatally shot near 13th and Hope

It marked the second fatal shooting in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving.