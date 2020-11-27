MPD: 37-year-old man shot near 74th and Beckett

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 74th Street and W. Beckett Avenue around 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.

A 37-year-old Milwaukee man sustained serious gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.