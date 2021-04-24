MPD: 36-year-old fatally shot near 24th and Clarke

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that happened near 24th and Clarke around 11 p.m. Friday, April 23.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Milwaukee, was discovered in a vehicle. He had sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Earlier Friday, police responded to three fatal shootings in just over an hour in the city of Milwaukee.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.